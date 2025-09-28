Titans Get Good Injury News After Last-Minute Scare
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. is not 100 percent after being added to the injury report as a late inclusion waking up with an illness ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Houston Texans.
Despite not being at full strength, Moore is active for the Titans, which is good news for an already-depleted offensive line. Here's a look at who is inactive for the Titans against the Texans at NRG Stadium:
OT JC Latham
Latham sits for a third straight week after suffering a hip injury back in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
Oli Udoh will start at right tackle in Latham's place and both should be ready to be targeted by the Texans defensive line. He'll have Kevin Zeitler back at right guard next to him, along with Lloyd Cushenberry, Peter Skoronski and Moore.
DB Kevin Winston Jr.
Winston is inactive for a fourth consecutive week as he nurses his hamstring. The third-round pick out of Penn State has yet to make his NFL debut, but he practiced in a limited capacity this week, suggesting that he is close to playing for the Titans.
With Winston out, Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker will hold things down at the safety position.
CB Samuel Womack Jr.
Womack spends his fourth straight game as a member of the street clothes brigade. He has yet to play for the Titans after being claimed off waivers by the Titans from the Indianapolis Colts out of training camp.
OT John Ojukwu
Ojukwu is a surprise scratch considering he started the last two games at right tackle. Had Moore been out, Ojukwu likely would have been in, but the team is looking to have more players in other positions.
OL Jackson Slater
Slater, a fifth-round pick out of Sacramento State, made his NFL debut last week against the Colts. However, with Zeitler back after a one-week absence, Slater goes back to the sidelines.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver did not practice this week due to his knee injury, which is keeping him out for a second straight week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!