Titans Get Good News on Injured RB
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has yet to make his debut this season after suffering a high ankle sprain early in the preseason.
Spears, a third-year pro out of Tulane, has had high hopes for the Titans, but he's failed to fully live up to his Day 2 draft pick status so far in his career. Luckily for the Titans, Spears is getting closer to returning to the field so he can help out Tennessee's backfield.
"He looked like Tyjae," Callahan said of Spears via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "You're just always mindful of how much you're putting on him right out the gate after being on IR. But he's worked really well last couple weeks leading up to it and he had a good week of practice, so I'm excited to see what he can bring."
The Titans hope they can bring Spears into the fold as soon as possible because they have not had a lot of depth at the running back position so far this season. Tony Pollard has 68 of the team's 88 carries through four games.
Behind Pollard, quarterback Cam Ward has run the ball nine times, while wide receiver Chimere Dike has six carries and backup Julius Chestnut has five. Pollard has been able to run for 261 yards, averaging just over 65 per game.
The Titans like what Pollard has been able to provide, but they need to give him some relief. There are still 13 games left for the season and the Titans know how things can take its toll on running backs.
To give Pollard some relief, Spears should be able to get some of the carries he's been working on during the season. The Titans don't want Spears to injure himself right away, so they need to bring him back into the fold slowly.
Spears is not expected to play in the team's Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but there is a possibility he could make his season debut in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
