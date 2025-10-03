New Titans Rookie OL Proud of Versatility
As bad as the average bit of news coming out of the Tennessee Titans inner circle has been as of late, something as simply positive as a waiver signing is enough to draw a sigh of relief from a well-tried fanbase expecting the worst. This week, the team's addition of offensive lineman Brant Banks serves exactly that purpose, in addition to bolstering a unit that has had trouble consistently protecting rookie quarterback Cam Ward up to this point in the season.
Banks, a rookie, was promoted to the Green Bay Packers' active, 53-man roster just days before the Titans would thereafter claim him to their own. After one of the team's late-week practices, Brant spoke with the media about what has been a rapid process for him.
"The last 24 hours have obviously been pretty wild. I got put on waivers, and then I woke up yesterday to a call from Tennessee. So, they scheduled my flight and now I am here. It has been a whirlwind," he said.
After spending the entirety of his college career as a Nebraska Cornhusker, Banks was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, the Packers scooped him up as an undrafted free agent, where he remained predominately on the practice squad up to Tennessee's being awarded him by way of the waiver wire.
On what he brings to the team, Banks elaborated.
"I'm a guard, tackle, swing guy... I can really play anything," he said. "The only thing I've never played is center."
"For all preseason I played left tackle, and since this season started I've been playing guard with Green Bay, and swinging back out to tackle a little bit. I played a year at guard, a year at tackle, in college," he continued. "So, I can really play either side, either position."
Banks' self-described versatility is a good sign for a Titans offensive line that has ranked near the bottom of the league by most metrics this year, allowing Cam Ward to be sacked a whopping 17 times already through just four games - all losses.
While Banks may not see immediate action, his addition as at least somewhat encouraging in the context of a team that needs serious help at the spot he looks to fill. It's a win, even if it's an incredibly mild one.
