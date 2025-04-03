Titans Find Harold Landry Replacement in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans took Harold Landry III out of Boston College in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Now that he's gone after he was cut and subsequently signed with the New England Patriots, returning to his collegiate home, the Titans have to find a replacement for his services.
ESPN insider and analyst Field Yates believes that the Titans could find Landry's replacement by looking at his fellow Boston College alum Donovan Ezeiruaku with the No. 35 overall pick.
"It's tempting to give Ward and the Titans an offensive playmaker, but the team can fill another pressing need with Ezeiruaku. He had the most pressures (65) and second-most sacks in the FBS (16.5) last season, and he could easily replace Harold Landry III on the edge," Yates writes.
Ezeiruaku could get some buzz at the end of the first round, but there's a good chance that he will be one of the best players available going into Day 2 of the draft.
The Titans need someone that has the big play ability that Ezeiruaku exudes, so if he is available with the No. 35 overall pick, Tennessee should strongly consider him.
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema likes what he sees from Ezeiruaku.
"Calling out Ezeiruaku as a riser won’t mean too much movement on the PFF board, as he was already regarded as a top 30 player," Sikkema writes.
"However, measuring in above 245 pounds and still testing well as an athlete – including above 90th percentile times in the short shuttle and three-cone drill, which prove his cornering/bendability – means he should move up even more. Given his athletic testing and production over the last three years (44 TFLs, 37 sacks, four PBUs, and eight forced fumbles), he should be a first-round lock."
Ezeiruaku will hear his name called for the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
