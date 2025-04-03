Titans Pre-Draft Visitor Named Sleeper Pick
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are expected to meet with a few prospects before the end of the month.
One of those players is Texas Longhorns star Isaiah Bond, who was named as a Day 2 sleeper by ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz.
"Bond was a high school state sprint champion, and his game mostly revolves around that speed, but he's also a reasonable route runner with good hands. Bond had 540 yards and five touchdowns last season despite having to share the field with Matthew Golden. (He also had one touchdown on the ground.) Even more impressive, Bond had 668 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 alongside Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Golden," Schatz writes.
Bond is the next prospect in a recent wave of Texas wide receiver prospects that have made some noise early in the past two drafts. His speed and athleticism will make him a widely-regarded prospect, and that could make him an option for the Titans with the No. 35 overall pick.
Placing Bond in the offense next to Ridley and Van Jefferson would allow him to play outside while the veterans could play more in the slot, which may be the best solution for the offense moving forward.
The Titans are severely lacking in the talent department compared to other teams, and that was evidenced by the team's 3-14 record in 2024 and having the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Should the Titans take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, he will need someone he can throw to and build rapport with immediately from the jump, and that could end up being Bond if Tennessee is willing to bring him aboard.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
