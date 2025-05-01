Titans Have Blueprint With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans appeared to be excited to make Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick, but it's a decision that came with a lot of thought behind it.
The Athletic insider Jeff Howe laid out why he feels Ward can succeed in the NFL.
"Ward has a massive arm, a natural ability to lead a locker room and a relentless drive to prove himself that stems from getting overlooked as a high schooler. He was incredibly productive at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami, where Ward established himself as a household name and the easy QB1 in the class," Howe wrote.
"The Titans fell in love with Ward. Their new regime, including general manager Mike Borgonzi and assistant GM Dave Ziegler, understands the importance of surrounding quarterbacks with the talent and tools to help them succeed. Organizational support is paramount to QB success."
"Ward can make every throw. He’s a smart, well-rounded player with a high football IQ and work ethic. He can scramble, make off-platform throws and maneuver his arm angles to pass with accuracy while extending plays. There’s a lot to like about his toolset."
Ward has a lot to work with, and his mountain's worth of tape is proof that he can play well. The question remains: will his game translate to the NFL?
While there's a lot to like about Ward, there's reason to believe that he may not live up to that No. 1 overall pick status.
"He was guilty of playing hero ball at Miami, although his coaches took the fault for that. But if those traits continue as a rookie as Ward takes over a team that just had the worst record in the league, it’s going to be a bumpy start," Howe wrote.
"And quite frankly, the Titans’ new regime still has to prove itself. Head coach Brian Callahan helped Joe Burrow’s development with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Will Levis and the offense endured a lot of issues in 2024."
All eyes will be on Ward in his first season to see if he can save the Titans, but he'll have a few years worth of chances to prove that he was the right person to take with the No. 1 overall pick.
