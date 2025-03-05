Titans Have to Show QB Cards Soon
The Tennessee Titans are still playing the waiting game when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick.
In the coming weeks, a lot will be revealed about Tennessee's plans. With free agency starting next week, the Titans have the chance to eliminate the possibility of taking a quarterback with the top pick.
Signing a veteran would suggest that the team is open for a trade, but The Athletic writer Zach Rosenblatt believes that Cam Ward will be taken with the top selection for the Titans rather than the team adding a veteran in free agency.
"There’s been a lot of assumption that the Titans will trade out of the No. 1 pick to accumulate more assets," Rosenblatt writes. Has anyone ever stopped to ask why they wouldn’t just take the top quarterback prospect themselves? Will Levis is clearly not the answer. There are no other obvious solutions for a team that’s not quite a contender yet.
"And Ward at least has the potential to be something special, even if he’s not a surefire prospect like past No. 1 picks. The Titans have some pieces already in place to help him, including talented running backs (Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears), a wide receiver (Calvin Ridley) and a couple first-round offensive linemen (JC Latham, Peter Skoronski). Maybe the Titans don’t view Ward as a potential franchise quarterback — or perhaps they value the potential of someone like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter more. It’s certainly possible the Titans wind up trading out of this pick, but that’s far from a lock."
The Titans want to hold onto their cards for as long as possible, but they also need to sign the free agent they want so that he doesn't sign with a rival instead.
Either way, answers are about to be revealed.
