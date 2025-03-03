Proposed Trade Idea Sends Titans Star to Patriots
The Tennessee Titans could be looking to trade Harold Landry III this offseason.
The veteran pass rusher has been on the roster longer than anyone after being chosen in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Landry spent the first six seasons of his career under Mike Vrabel, who now coaches the New England Patriots. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests a trade that would reunite Landry with Vrabel while the Titans improve their sixth-round pick into a third-rounder.
"Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, they have granted eighth-year veteran edge-rusher Harold Landry permission to seek a trade — news that could indicate they are leaning toward drafting Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 1 selection in April," Davenport writes.
"Wednesday's news that Carter has a foot injury that may require surgery muddies the waters a bit, but we'll assume Tennessee is still OK with dealing Landry here."
"As soon as the Landry news broke, people started connecting the dots between him and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who is now leading a New England Patriots team embarking on a rebuild," he continued.
"The Patriots were dead-last in the league in sacks last year, with 28. With a staggering $128 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, fitting Landry's contract on the books isn't a problem."
Landry, 28, has been one of Tennessee's top pass rushers over the last few years, so it would be a loss if he were to be traded elsewhere. However, if the Titans are able to secure some kind of replacement, a deal could make sense.
The Pats are a perfect landing spot for Landry, so if New England is willing to make a deal, the Titans should do their due diligence and listen to what the Patriots have to say about a possible trade.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!