Titans Reveals Process for First Pick
The Tennessee Titans have a massive opportunity to capitalize on this offseason with their number one overall pick on the horizon.
The incoming class this year is a bit more interesting than most, but the Titans are still bound to walk out of the top of this draft with a young, impact player to place as a cornerstone for the future. Whether that be by selecting a top quarterback prospect, a non-quarterback, or even a potential trade-down scenario, Tennessee is sitting in a nice situation.
But Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi is aware of the steep implications ahead. During the NFL Combine, Borgonzi spoke about how he and the Titans brass are tackling the events in Indianapolis along with what's to come in the weeks ahead.
"It's still early, but it's a process," Borgonzi We have this one touch point here [at the combine]. "There will be pro days that we go to, private workouts, 30-day visits, so we're going to take the entire process. This is an important pick here –– number one one pick in the Draft. We’re not taking that lightly.”
The number one pick in any draft is the perfect chance for any team to bring an unparalleled boost to the future aspirations of a franchise, and Tennessee is the lucky team to get that chance this offseason.
With that in mind, Borgonzi and his front office are diving into the weeds however they can to get this pick right.
Of course, a quarterback will be in the mix for the Titans at the top of the board, and according to Borgonzi, those signal-caller discussions have been had, yet the team still has more work to do over the coming month to ensure their selection at number one.
"We've had those discussions," Borgonzi said. "But once again, we need to gather more information here over the next month... It's good to get them in the interview process this week, even though some of them didn't work out, but we'll have time to visit with them here in the next month."
It's a major decision for the Titans to make, and one that will undoubtedly have ripple effects on the franchise for years to come. Though, the Tennessee brass is making sure to do their due diligence around the board, and seem motivated to come out of it with the right answer.
The Titans will finalize their pressing choice when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, WI on Thursday, April 24th.
