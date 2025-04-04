Titans Hosting Electric Tennessee WR
The Tennessee Titans continue to do their due diligence on this year's incoming wide receiver class.
According to insider Turron Davenport, the Titans will be hosting Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton on a top-30 visit ahead of this year's draft.
Thornton is yet another wideout the Titans have shown pre-draft intrigue in within recent days, as many others have filed in as other top-30 participants. But, this time, Tennessee is opting to bring in some local representation.
Thorton is a physical, 6-foot-5 weapon who can make a major impact as an outside threat on multiple offenses to pair with a lightning 4.30 speed, likely standing out as an option for teams looking for receiver help in day three of the draft.
During his last season at Tennessee, he hauled in 26 receptions, 661 yards, and six touchdowns in 13 games. He's a pass catcher with significant explosive ability, as he led the nation in average yards per catch at 25.4, while also leading with the most 50+ yard catches across the year with six.
He's not a perfect prospect, still needing time to grow as a route runner and refining his separation ability, but simply by looking at his unreal size as a pass catcher, that could provide enough appeal for teams to overlook those technical flaws, mainly banking on those intangible aspects and continuing to focus on honing that development at the next level.
For the Titans, Thornton could be a young and forceful option to put on the outside on the opposite side of Calvin Ridley, while also being a big-time target for whoever's the one throwing the football for this offense next season. It could take a bit of time for the Tennessee product to truly fill out into his ceiling, but he presents enough upside to warrant a considerable look as a late-round option.
