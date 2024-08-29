Titans HC Gives Blunt Answer to RB Decision
The Tennessee Titans knew that veteran free agent signee Tony Pollard and second-year pro Tyjae Spears would lead the backfield this season, but they needed training camp to figure out who would slot in behind them.
The Titans had 2022 fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins and undrafted free agent Jabari Small in training camp, but neither of them won the job over third-year pro Julius Chestnut, who the Titans signed two years ago.
"Hassan did a good job," head coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But Julius was just better at every opportunity that he had. Julius earned it. I feel really good about Julius as our third back."
Chestnut, 23, has appeared in nine games for the Titans since going undrafted out of Sacred Heart in 2022. His best game in the preseason came in the second week against the Seattle Seahawks, where he ran the ball 13 times for 45 yards. His best run came when he gained 22 yards and got the Titans towards midfield on their first scoring drive of the game.
Outside of that, Chestnut's stats don't jump off the page, and they don't need to. He isn't expected to carry the ball a whole lot, but he will likely make most of his impact on special teams throughout the season.
Chestnut could get some additional carries in a game if Pollard or Spears pick up an injury, but the Titans likely hope that it won't get to that.
Chestnut's spot on the roster is safe for now, but he'll have to continue to prove to the coaches and the front office that he deserves to be where he is.
Chestnut and the Titans are practicing for the team's Week 1 matchup against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 8.
