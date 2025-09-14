Titans O-Line Injuries Continue vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to suffer injuries in the trenches in the early part of the season.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, right guard Kevin Zeitler is questionable to return to the team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury.
Zeitler, 35, is a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft, but he has been a journeyman throughout his career.
Zeitler spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Bengals before playing two seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2017-18. After that, Zeitler moved to East Rutherford to play two campaigns with the New York Giants. In 2021, Zeitler went back to the AFC North, beginning a three-year run with the Baltimore Ravens before participating in one season with the Detroit Lions, who were the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season.
Now, Zeitler is with the Titans, hoping to help be part of the solution to the problem that persisted all of last season on the right side of the offensive line.
However, this has not been a great start to the season for the Titans, especially on the right side of the line. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was sacked six times in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos and right tackle JC Latham suffered a hip injury that held him out of the game against the Rams.
"Thought I was ready to go for the game. I felt amazing," said Latham after Thursday's practice, per video from A to Z Sports' Buck Reising. "Then a couple plays in, things just started to happen, so it's pretty frustrating."
The Titans have Oli Udoh filling in for Latham and Blake Hance is covering for Zeitler while he is out.
The Titans hope Zeitler can return soon, but with the Rams extending their lead to three scores against Tennessee, it may be wise for the team to have the veteran guard on the sidelines for the time being until they can evaluate him further in the locker room.
