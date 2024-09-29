Titans, Dolphins Superstars Will Finally Renew Rivalry
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is getting ready for his Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, where he will face a matchup that he has seen often in his NFL career.
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has faced off against Hopkins at least once in every season he has been in the league. From 2015-19, Ramsey and Hopkins were divisional rivals in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Then, Ramsey was traded in 2019 to the Los Angeles Rams, and Hopkins followed him out to the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals, where both players stayed until 2022.
Last year, Ramsey's Dolphins hosted Hopkins and the Titans on Monday Night Football, and this week's game marks a return to the spot from last year's game.
“We’ve been going against each other 10 years now since he’s been in the NFL,” Hopkins said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. “Obviously we know each other well. I know some of his tendencies, he knows some of mine. He’s definitely one of the best corners I’ve went against.”
It's safe to say Hopkins and Ramsey are familiar with one another, but Ramsey is coming into the game looking for a little redemption. Meanwhile, Hopkins hopes to replicate what he was able to do last year against Ramsey and the Dolphins. The last time Hopkins was in Miami, he caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Will Levis as the Titans completed a 13-point comeback in the fourth quarter to escape with an upset victory.
Hopkins had a better stat line in the last meeting against the Dolphins than he has through three weeks of this season. He's only caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown through three games so far, so getting him going will be key for the Titans to pull out another win against the Dolphins.
