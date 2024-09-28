Titans Could Lose Three More Starters vs. Dolphins
The Tennessee Titans are entering as close to a must-win game as could be had this early in the season Monday against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, they may be having to try and get their first win of the season without some of their main key players.
Outside of the clear-cut injuries that the Titans are dealing with, there are three more starters who could end up missing this week's matchup.
As shared by Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and safety Amani Hooker are both listed as questionable for Monday night's game. Jeffery Simmons is also listed as doubtful.
Sneed would be a huge loss for Tennessee. The team just had to place cornerback Chidobie Awuzie on injured reserve this week. Being without both Awuzie and Sneed would be a massive blow for the defense.
Simmons is a huge loss on the defensive side of the football as well. He is the main leader of the defensive line. Without him, the Titans will struggle against the run.
Hooker is yet another blow to the defensive side of the football. All three players missing the game would make picking up a win much more difficult.
Hopefully, Tennessee gets some good news on one or two of these players. They simply cannot afford to miss so much defense against the Dolphins.
Miami is dealing with a serious injury issue as well. For them, the issues are coming at the quarterback position. Tyler Huntley will get the start for the Dolphins.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how this week's game goes. The Titans will look to avoid going 0-4 to begin the season. If they are unable to win, the loss may end up being the beginning of the end to any hope of turning things around.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!