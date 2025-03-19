Titans Insider Issues Update on Will Levis Trade Rumors
In the weeks leading up to this year's draft, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has found himself in a bit of trade chatter leading up to the team's number-one overall pick in late April.
As many around the league are starting to speculate how the Titans could approach their top pick, and could inevitably be targeting a quarterback with that number one spot, it could leave Levis as the odd man out, leading to the belief that Tennessee may be shopping their young signal caller in the weeks ahead of the draft.
Yet, it seems any trade surrounding Levis isn't in the works just yet, and could inevitably take some time to develop.
According to Titans insider Terry McCormick, the Titans are not shopping Will Levis at the moment, and would likely make any trade involving his services later down the line.
"I'm told that the Titans are not currently or actively shopping Will Levis," McCormick said. "If some sort of move were to happen, it would make sense that it would come during the draft.
Instead of making a move on Levis with over a month ahead of their pick becoming finalized, it looks like any trade to center around the 2023 second-round pick will happen much closer to draft day.
Considering the Titans still seem to be pondering the idea of a trade-down scenario with their number-one pick, there's reasonable logic behind keeping Levis on board until the decision for the selection becomes certain.
Levis could be an interesting flier to take a chance on for potential quarterback-needy teams around the league, and would likely be on the table for a low price, in the event he ends up being shopped around the market.
While he's coming off a brutal second season in Tennessee, he has only 21 career starts under his belt, and perhaps a new situation could help his development get on the right track.
In the meantime, it's a wait-and-see game unfolding as to how the Titans approach their top pick in this year's draft and what's to come with their quarterback position for the year ahead. For now, Tennessee is keeping all options open.
