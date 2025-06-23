Titans LB Eyes Growth in Second Season
Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. is entering his second season in the NFL after being taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams played in 13 games last season for the Titans, primarily appearing on special teams. He played in just 11 percent of snaps on defense, but that number is expected to grow in the 2025 season.
Williams spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about what he expects going into his second year in the league.
"When your time comes, it should allow you to be who you want to be when your time gets here," Williams said via Wyatt. "Going into my second year I feel like I am stronger, faster, smarter, and I feel like the game has slowed down for me. I am understanding things at a new position, and I'm ready to compete."
"I feel like I came in here last year and did the little things, and showed them I am capable of being a pro. I am willing to change my position, and understand the things that come with being a pro. Now, I am ready to continue to put work in to be who I want to be. I want to get the job done."
Williams is in a competition this offseason for the second starting linebacker spot next to Cody Barton.
Williams is competing against fellow 2024 draft classmate Cedric Gray, who spent most of his rookie season on the sidelines with injuries.
While the linebacker from Miami has shown progress and is continuing to build a case to start for the Titans, he still has more to show the coaching staff if he wants to get more playing time in the 2025 season.
Williams is expected to report to training camp on July 22.
