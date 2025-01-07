Patriots Schedule Interview With Former Titans HC
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel could soon be on the cusp of landing his dream job.
Per multiple reports, the New England Patriots have scheduled an interview with Vrabel for their head coaching vacancy. Vrabel played eight seasons as a linebacker with the Patriots where he won three Super Bowls, went to a Pro Bowl and was a one-time All-Pro selection. The Patriots fired head coach and former player Jerod Mayo on Sunday after just one season at the helm.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Vrabel is seen as the leading candidate for the job.
"Sources: The Patriots are scheduled to interview Mike Vrabel for their head coach position on Thursday," Schultz tweeted. "Vrabel is widely considered a leading candidate — if not the top candidate — for the job."
Vrabel, 49, worked as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns this season but his contract has since expired, allowing him to interview for other jobs after being fired by the Titans in Jan. 2024.
During his five seasons with the Titans from 2018-23, Vrabel posted a 54-45 record, but most notably led Tennessee to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 through 2021. This was highlighted by an AFC Championship appearance in 2019, as the Titans were one game away from playing in the Super Bowl despite having a 9-7 record during the regular season that year. Vrabel finished his Titans career with a 2-3 postseason record.
Barring a trade, the Titans will make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Three picks behind them at No. 4 overall will be the Patriots, who could very well be led by Vrabel if everything goes smoothly during the interview process.
