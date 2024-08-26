Titans DT Among Top 100 Players
The Tennessee Titans have one of the NFL's best players in defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Simmons, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowler entering his sixth season with the Titans after being chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 19 overall.
ESPN believes that Simmons will be one of the league's best players again in the upcoming season, clocking in at No. 44 on their Top 100 list.
"Simmons faced a double-team on 60.7% of his pass rushes last season," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes. "Rookie T'Vondre Sweat should help reduce that number; at 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, Sweat's imposing presence will increase one-on-one matchups for Simmons. Injuries have kept Simmons from having a double-digit sack year. Simmons set a goal to not weigh over 310 pounds for any games this season. If he can play a full season, Simmons should post career numbers."
The only defensive tackle that ranked higher than Simmons was Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones, who ended up at No. 12 on the list.
Simmons has always wreaked havoc throughout his first five years in the NFL, which is why he is arguably the best player for the Titans on either side of the ball. There's a reason why he saw so many double teams last season.
Simmons missed five games last season, but he was still able to notch 5.5 sacks. He was on pace to reach a career-high in sacks if he hadn't injured his knee late in the season. Simmons and the Titans are hoping for a bounce-back year in 2024, and a bill of good health will go a long way in order to make that possible.
Simmons is preparing for the Titans season opener in less than two weeks' time against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 8.
