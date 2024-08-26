Titans Offense Turning Heads as Preseason Ends
The Tennessee Titans are heading into the regular season with a 3-0 mark in the preseason.
Even though the trio of wins won't count towards the Titans' final record, the team is hoping to use that to help gain momentum going into the regular season.
The Titans played some starters in Sunday's 30-27 win against the New Orleans Saints, and they looked sharper than ever going into the season.
"Titans head coach Brian Callahan elected to play starting quarterback Will Levis and the first-team offense for a couple series Sunday in the hopes of building some momentum heading into the regular season," Bleacher Report writes. "It admittedly came against a New Orleans defense that wasn't playing its most prominent players—but those two drives were sharp, with each culminating in points. The first drive was especially impressive, with Levis guiding Tennessee on a nine-play, 84-yard drive that culminated in a Tony Pollard touchdown run."
Throughout the preseason, the Titans offense averaged 373 yards per game, which ranked first in the AFC. While that number is slightly skewed since the team played backups most of the time, some of those yards came with the starting offense on the field, so there's some positives to look at.
The Titans had one of the league's worst offenses last season, but the team made an effort to change that in free agency by signing wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and center Lloyd Cushenberry III. They also replaced the departing Derrick Henry with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who should team up with second-year pro Tyjae Spears in the backfield.
Tennessee knew it had to arm Levis with a strong supporting cast, and now the unit heads into the regular season with weapons galore and confidence on the rise.
