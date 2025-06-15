Titans Insider Chimes in on LB Competition
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of question marks in regards to the linebacker position.
Cody Barton, who signed a three-year deal this offseason, is one of the two starters, but the team is still figuring out who will play alongside him in the first unit.
Titans reporter Jim Wyatt addressed the linebacker competition in a mailbag article with fans.
"The team hasn't put out a depth chart, because we're a long way from seeing who wins these battles," Wyatt wrote.
"I think it's a competition between [Cedric] Gray and [James] Williams for the job, and each guy provides a different skill set. I think Williams has emerged as a real contender, but Gray will have a chance to turn, or bang, heads in camp.
"Otis Reese has flashed during his time with the team, but I think he's probably competing more to help on special teams. Reese has missed time recently with an injury. When the pads come on, we'll get bigger clues on how things might play out. I've really liked the look of Cody Barton so far – he's picked off Cam Ward twice this offseason, and he plays fast.
Gray and Williams were both 2024 draft picks by the Titans. Gray was a fourth-round selection, but he was injured for a majority of his rookie season, while Williams was a seventh-round pick that grew a lot with opportunities.
Gray appeared in seven games for the Titans in his rookie season, racking up 22 tackles. Meanwhile, Williams played in 13 games and made a start for the Titans, logging 26 tackles.
Both Gray and Williams are fighting for the role, but the Titans could also sign a veteran in free agency if neither rise to the occasion and claim the starting job.
