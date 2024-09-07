Titans TE Becomes First to Wear Guardian Cap
Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle is no stranger to a concussion, and he's doing everything he can to prevent another one from coming.
Whyle, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered his second concussion in the offseason and is looking to take measures into his own hands.
Last year, the NFL implemented guardian caps, which is an extra layer of protection for helmets, to be worn during training camp. This year, the same rules were put into place. But now, players have the option to wear them during the regular season, and Whyle is taking advantage of that liberty.
"To be honest with you, I don't really care how it looks, as long as it keeps you safe," Whyle said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's a decision as I was coming back (from the concussion). I got a new helmet as well, and I just think the extra protection, if they are allowing it, I think it's great. Why not?"
Whyle isn't the only player that has pledged to try the guardian caps for the upcoming season. Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson has also announced that he will be sporting the guardian cap in hopes of better protecting himself from concussions.
Whyle is taking an extra step of precaution to stay on the field for the Titans, and the team needs him out there. Whyle played in 11 games in his rookie season, recording nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, but he is due for a bigger role this year.
Ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Whyle was listed alongside Chig Okonkwo as the starting tight end on the depth chart. In the Titans' new pass-heavy offense, Whyle's ability to catch will come into play more often, and he hopes to be a bigger producer in his second season. Now that he's wearing the guardian cap, he'll be more likely to stay healthy and contribute.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!