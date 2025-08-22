Titans' Cam Ward Has One Last Chance in Preseason
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into his final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings knowing he has a big opportunity ahead of him.
Ward has one last chance to get in-game reps that won't count until his official NFL debut and he will hope not to squander it.
"QB Cam Ward was a bit erratic in the second preseason game, but he also made some great throws that were not caught. That's somewhat understandable, since he was working without presumptive starters Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett," NFL.com contributor Eric Edholm wrote.
"But Ward also needs his other pass catchers to step up. Van Jefferson clearly must do more to impress. James Proche, even with some standout moments, does not seem like a lock to make the roster. Rookies Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm both have looked game-ready, but it remains to be seen what their regular-season roles will look like. There appear to be jobs to be won on offense."
Ward will get the opportunity to click with some of his receivers, getting on the same page before things kick off in Denver in the first weekend of September. It's important for Ward to feel as comfortable as possible going into the season.
The Titans aren't expecting Ward to be an All-Pro out of the gate, but they are hoping he can start his career off strong. The Titans drafted multiple receivers in the spring in hopes of finding people that could team up with Ward, so those players need to get in rhythm with the rookie quarterback.
If the Titans can go into the season with some momentum, that should help them in their opening game against the Denver Broncos, one of the more challenging opponents on their schedule. A win in the altitude will be difficult, but the Titans should try everything in their power to start the season off on the right note.
Their performance against the Broncos will give Ward and the offense a baseline to see where they are and figure out how much they need to grow throughout the regular season.
