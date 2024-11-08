Titans HC Announces Major Will Levis News
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and they are happy to announce that they will be making a quarterback change.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Titans coach Brian Callahan is looking to start Levis in Week 10 against the Chargers after he has been medically cleared to return to the field.
Levis injured his shoulder in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, and while he tried to play in Week 6 after the team's bye, he struggled mightily and the team opted to keep him on the sidelines to allow the shoulder to fully heal.
After three weeks of sitting on the sidelines, Levis participated fully in practice this week, making him as ready as possible for him to get back on the field against the Chargers.
The Titans have yet to play winning football with Levis under center this season, but the team hopes that his injury will give him a new perspective and a fresh start as he looks to move forward from his poor play earlier in the year.
So far this season, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
