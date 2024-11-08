Titans Named Suitor for Bengals WR
The Tennessee Titans are halfway through the 2024 season, but they have their eyes on free agency for the upcoming season as well.
The Titans could emerge as one of the big spenders in free agency, and they have some needs to fill including wide receiver.
One of the top wide receivers expected to hit free agency this offseason is Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, and Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes the Titans could be a candidate for his next team.
"Tennessee will probably move off of quarterback Will Levis in 2025, and it will need to reload its receiving corps after trading away DeAndre Hopkins," Knox writes. "That would mean having both Higgins and Calvin Ridley on lucrative contracts, but the Titans are projected to have $78.9 million in available cap space. Titans head coach Brian Callahan spent the first four seasons of Higgins' career as his offensive coordinator in Cincinnati."
Higgins, 25, has 29 grabs for 341 yards and three touchdowns so far this season for the Bengals, which isn't in line with his top potential output. There has been some growing pains in Cincinnati this season, and the failed contract negotiations with Higgins have been part of the issue.
If Higgins is looking for a new home this offseason, the Titans are almost a perfect fit.
The Titans are in need of another high-end receiver after trading Hopkins, and on top of that, Higgins has had the most success in his career with coach Callahan in his corner. Not to mention the fact that Higgins is from Tennessee, and that could be enough to sell the star wideout on why he should trade in his black and orange stripes for blue stars this offseason.
