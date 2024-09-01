Titans Land High Grade for Malik Willis Trade
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days removed from trading third-year quarterback Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick in next year's draft.
Willis, 25, was the third quarterback on the depth chart, and the Titans found a deal that would have made the former Liberty Flames signal caller a backup in Green Bay, so they pulled the trigger on a deal.
ESPN writer Seth Walder gives the Titans a "B" for their result in the trade.
"They benched him in favor of Joshua Dobbs at the end of 2022 despite Dobbs having been on the team for less than two weeks," Walder writes. "Though Willis initially was the Titans' backup in 2023, it didn't take long after Ryan Tannehill suffered an injury for the team to turn to second-round pick Will Levis. This summer, Willis lost out to Mason Rudolph to be the backup to Levis. Each of those is a red flag. ... With Tennessee preferring Rudolph, this is a situation where it's better for the Titans to get something rather than nothing."
While Willis showed some positive development during training camp, it wasn't enough for the Titans to warrant keeping him. Rudolph is a more capable backup and the Titans have more confidence in him keeping things handled if he had to enter the game instead of Willis.
The Titans considered keeping three quarterbacks, but that might have robbed another player that could have offered more value a spot on the roster. Tennessee could have also cut Willis, but a seventh-round pick (even if it's a small value), is better than letting him walk.
Willis could have a shot at revenge when the Packers come down to Nashville to face the Titans in Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 22.
