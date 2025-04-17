Titans Trade Top Pick, Draft Star EDGE in Mock Draft
Just about everyone paying attention to the 2025 NFL Draft expects the Tennessee Titans to select quarterback Cam Ward.
Alternatively, what if the organization traded the number one overall selection?
Following Pro Day, the popular belief was that Tennessee felt only a very substantial package could pry the top draft pick from general manager Mike Borgonzi. What if that package surfaced between now and early on April 24?
Using the mock draft simulator on the Pro Draft Network, On SI was presented with that type of package. Operating as the decision-maker in the mock draft, the Titans traded the number one pick to the Giants for the number three, number 34, number 65, number 99 selections, plus a 2026 second-rounder.
Below are the results along with analysis of each pick.
1st Round (Pick 3)
- Edge Abdul Carter (Edge)
Although Shedeur Sanders and other top-end quarterbacks are available at No. 3, the Titans have Day Two plans at quarterback. At No. 3, Tennessee scoops up arguably the most talented player in the draft, filling a glaring need with a dominant player in Abdul Carter.
2nd Round (Pick 34)
- OG Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)
A guard with the second pick? Well, this isn’t a typical offensive lineman. No, sir. Grey Zabel is a 6'6", 317-pounder who starred at left tackle and is considered by The Athletic to be a first-round or early-second-round value. With three Top 100 picks remaining, the Titans add an instant impact player to a position of significant need.
2nd Round (Pick 35)
- WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)
This is the burner on the outside the Titans need. With the flexibility and experience to also provide electric ability out of the slot, Jaylin Noel proved 4.3 speed at the combine after snagging an impressive 80 balls for nearly 1,200 yards last season.
3rd Round (Pick 65)
- WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
The Athletic rates receiver teammates Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins as the No. 5 and No. 6 receiver available. And Higgins (6-4+, 214) is the perfect offset for Noel (5-11, 190), another highly productive receiver (87 catches, 1,183 yards, 9 TD last season) who clocked a 4.47 at the combine.
So far, the Titans added an elite edge rusher, two high-end receivers, and solved the guard issue with an instant starter. Now for the quarterback position.
3rd Round (Pick 99)
- QB Will Howard (Ohio State)
A Josh Allen-sized quarterback, Will Howard had a completion rate above 75% versus Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame through the college football playoff. If there’s a quarterback outside of the top three that may be most likely to far outplay his projection, it’s probably Will Howard.
Tennessee has too many needs to spend a number one overall pick this year, especially when there isn’t a generational talent available. The added picks plus Howard in the third round adds up to a plausible conclusion that could best benefit the Titans long-term.
4th Round (Pick 103)
- S Jonas Sanker (Virginia)
A sturdy, power-packed safety at 5'11", 206 pounds — rated the sixth-best safety via The Athletic — Jonas Sanker would be an early-fourth-round steal at a position of need. He recorded 205 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 16 pass breakups, an interception, and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons.
4th Round (Pick 120)
- TE Jake Briningstool (Clemson)
The Titans could use help at tight end, and this is one of the best in the draft.
5th Round (Pick 141)
- DT Rylie Mills (Notre Dame)
This is a hulking 6'5", 295-pound interior defensive lineman who would’ve been projected much higher if he didn’t get knocked out mid-playoff due to a knee injury. The kid bench presses 465 pounds and can play anywhere but the weak-side edge up front.
5th Round (Pick 167)
- Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech)
Abdul Carter will bring the ruckus, but Antwaun Powell-Ryland is a solid developmental type who recorded an impressive 16 sacks last season.
6th Round (Pick 178)
- OT Jack Nelson (Wisconsin)
A four-year starting tackle out of Wisconsin? Enough said. This will provide quality depth at left tackle and a solid future project.
6th Round (Pick 188)
- WR LaJohntay Wester (Colorado)
While the Iowa State duo provide a lot of firepower, LaJohntay Wester is an ideal late-round roll of the dice, a quick and twitchy pass-catcher with 4.4 speed.
