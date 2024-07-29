Titans Land Missing O-Line Piece in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans have fortified their offensive line by taking Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall last season and selecting JC Latham with the No. 7 pick this year.
However, they may not be done. In Bleacher Report writer Brett Sobleski's 2025 NFL mock draft, he has chosen LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. with the No. 11 overall pick.
"After fielding the league's worst front five, the organization signed center Lloyd Cushenberry III to a four-year, $50 million free-agent contract," Sobleski writes. "General manager Ran Carthon also drafted Alabama's JC Latham with the seventh overall pick to man left tackle. Most importantly, offensive line coach Bill Callahan joined his son, Brian, as part of the Titans new staff. The group being better than last year's feels like a foregone conclusion. The unit isn't complete, though. The right side remains questionable. LSU's Emery Jones is a natural right tackle who entered the Tigers lineup as a true freshman. He and Latham can give the Titans a young and exciting tackle tandem to keep Will Levis (or whomever) upright for the next decade."
Adding to the same position group for three consecutive years sounds like a silly idea. However, the Titans are still in need of better blockers and this year's training camp is proving that. Nobody has stepped up and emerged as the starting right tackle yet, but the team is mulling over a few options.
Clearly, the Titans offensive line doesn't have a legitimate answer at right tackle, and they could look to use the upcoming draft as the avenue to acquire a player who can be a mainstay in the trenches for Tennessee for many years to come.
So long as Jones remains healthy, he could end up becoming the solution to the Titans problems at right tackle.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!