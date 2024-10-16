Titans Land In-State Star in ESPN Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans were unable to come through with a big win in Week 6 to help get themselves back on track. Instead, they lost to the division rival Indianapolis Colts by a final score of 20-17.
With the loss, the Titans fell to 1-4 on the season. At this point in time, they certainly seem headed for a very high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Keeping that in mind, ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid has released a new mock draft ahead of Week 7 action. As for Tennessee, he had them taking a dynamic in-state defender with the No. 5 overall pick.
Of course, that in-state defender is none other than standout edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
"Here's another team that could address quarterback, as the jury is still out on Will Levis. Let's put a pin in that for now; it's only October. Instead, I'm looking at the defense, where the Titans need pass rushers. They are one of seven teams with fewer than 10 sacks (nine). Pearce is a scheme-versatile defender who can play standing up at outside linebacker or with his hand down in the dirt at defensive end. And while he has managed just two sacks, his pressure rate (17.6%) ranks fourth in the nation. Scouts will be watching Pearce closely the rest of the way, starting this Saturday against Alabama," Reid wrote.
That is such a refreshing take after all of the talk of the Titans using a high draft pick to replace Will Levis. The second-year quarterback has struggled, but simply taking a quarterback with a top-five pick is not the best course of action for Tennessee.
Pearce would be a massive impact player for the defense. He has been showing flashes of potential superstar ability at the NFL level so far this year in college.
While playing with the Tennessee Volunteers this year, Pearce has racked up 19 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass. Last season, he put together 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a defensive touchdown.
Being one of seven teams with fewers than 10 sacks in the NFL through Week 6 is not a great distinction. If the Titans truly want to get back to being a contender, they'll need a better pass-rush.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store and where Tennessee ends up picking in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if Pearce is available when they're on the clock, keeping him in-state would have to be a serious consideration to beef up the defense.
