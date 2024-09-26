Titans Land Will Levis Replacement in Trade Proposal
Coming into the 2024 NFL season, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis. Unfortuantely, that excitement has fallen flat so far.
Through three games, the Titans hold an 0-3 record and Levis has had a major turnover problem. He has shown some good flashes, but there has been a lot more disappointment from him to begin the year.
Levis has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 579 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also lost three fumbles.
Now, there are some in the media who are starting to suggest replacement options for Levis.
The Athletic recently suggested an extremely bold trade idea that would ship Levis out of town to the Carolina Panthers for Bryce Young and a fifth-round pick. It's a wild suggestion, but one that both teams could consider if their respective seasons continue as they have.
"This change of scenery could benefit both, especially Young, though the Titans would be gambling that last season didn’t beat the confidence out of him altogether. As Andy Dalton just confirmed, the Panthers have made offensive improvements. Levis is another big, physical quarterback who has no confidence issues."
Swapping Levis for Young would be met with mixed reactions. Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the same draft class as Levis, but his NFL career has gotten off to a rough start as well.
In his first 18 career NFL games, Young has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also picked up 271 yards and a score on the ground.
Perhaps the biggest issue with this trade is that Tennessee would be moving on from one struggling quarterback to another. Young has done nothing to show that he can be a franchise caliber guy so far either.
If the Titans are going to make a move away from their young quarterback in Levis, they'll need to be getting a piece that they know can be a franchise quarterback.
It's an interesting idea, but this isn't one that Tennessee should pursue. There are too many unknowns about Young to make this worth it.
