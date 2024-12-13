Titans Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade with Browns
The Tennessee Titans have a very interesting offseason ahead of them, and they are obviously going to have a plethora of holes to fill.
While quarterback is the primary area of need for the Titans, they also need to add some weapons in support of whoever will be under center in 2025.
Tennessee needs to add another wide receiver, as it requires another option alongside of Calvin Ridley and breakout star Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
It may also look to bring in another running back to join Tony Pollard in the backfield, as Tyjae Spears has been a major disappointment this season.
But the Titans also have another need that not many are discussing: tight end.
Tennessee has been hoping that Chiogizem Okonkwo would finally emerge, but that has not happened, as the three-year veteran has logged just 30 catches for 297 yards and a couple of touchdowns this year.
Behind Okonkwo, the Titans don't really have any viable options, as sophomore Josh Whyle has essentially been a non-factor.
The problem is there aren't going to be many tight ends available on the free-agent market, and Tennessee has other needs to address in the NFL Draft.
That's why the Titans may need to pursue a trade, and Cleveland Browns star David Njoku could represent a prime candidate for the club.
Njoku has one year remaining on his deal after this season, and with the Browns being just 3-10, they may decide to move the 28-year-old in the spring.
The Penn State product hasn't been great in 2024, having caught 56 passes for 439 yards and five scores in 10 games, but he has certainly been more productive than Okonkwo, and he is one year removed from making the Pro Bowl after hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns.
Njoku probably wouldn't be too costly, either. He definitely wouldn't cost a Day 1 pick, and it's hard to imagine Cleveland fetching a second-rounder for him, eitiher.
It's entirely possible that the Titans would be able to bag Njoku for a mid-round draft choice, and that may prove to be a wise decision for a Tennessee squad that could use a security blanket over the middle of the field.
If the Browns make Njoku available, the Titans should absolutely place a call to Cleveland.
