Titans Slammed For Free Agency Signing
The Tennessee Titans made a stunning move when the team signed left tackle Dan Moore Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.
The surprise didn't come with the fact that the Titans signed an offensive lineman because they certainly needed one, but the shock is due to the fact that Tennessee struggled mostly at right tackle last season and the $82 million price tag that came with it.
Those reasons were why The Athletic writer Mike Jones gave the Titans a "D" for their signing of Moore.
"The 2021 Pittsburgh fourth-rounder certainly looks the part at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds," Jones writes.
"However, he has struggled, surrendering the most sacks (34) and pressures (181) in the NFL since 2021. Can he develop into a more reliable protector in Tennessee, where the Titans allowed 52 sacks in 2024, sixth-most in the NFL?"
Things could have been worse for the Titans, but the saving grace that prevents them from earning an "F" is likely due to the fact that Tennessee needed an offensive tackle as much as a man needs water in the desert.
JC Latham, the No. 7 overall pick from last year's draft, did a decent job on the left side, but it isn't a big deal for him to move to the right, where he played in college at Alabama.
The Titans need Moore to work as the left tackle because they have invested a lot into him. If he can find a way to get better under the guidance of legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, he can prove Jones and all of his critics wrong by protecting the blindside of Will Levis or whoever will stand under center for the Titans next season.
