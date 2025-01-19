Titans Legend to Interview For Bears HC Job
Tennessee Titans fans could see one of their favorite players back on the sidelines in the NFL next season.
According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Chicago Bears will interview former Titans running back Eddie George for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday morning.
George, 51, has been the head coach at Tennessee State at the FCS level for the past four seasons, compiling a 24-22 record.
Before George went into coaching, he spent eight seasons with the Titans organization as a running back. He began his NFL career in 1996 with the Houston Oilers but was part of the franchise's move to Tennessee in 1997. He played and started in every game at running back for the team over the course of eight seasons, racking up over 900 yards in every campaign he had with the Oilers and Titans.
He spent the final year of his playing career in 2004 with the Dallas Cowboys. In 2019, the Titans retired his No. 27 jersey.
Now, George could find himself back in the NFL as he interviews with the Bears, who are looking for a replacement for fired head coach Matt Eberflus.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!