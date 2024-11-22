Titans RB Out vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans are finishing up their practice runs before facing the Houston Texans in Week 12, but there is a key player on the offense who won't be making the trip to the Lone Star State.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, running back Tyjae Spears has been ruled out for the team's game against the Texans as he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol.
Spears, a second-year pro out of Tulane, has been bit many times by the injury bug this season. The Week 12 contest will mark Spears' fourth game missed this season.
So far this season, Spears has ran the ball 43 times for 161 yards and a touchdown.
With Spears out, starting running back Tony Pollard will continue to have a bulk of the carries while Julius Chestnut and Josh Kelley handle backup duties.
Also out for the Titans is offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV. Linebacker Jack Gibbens and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed are also ruled out on the injury report, but both of them will be placed on injured reserve.
Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!