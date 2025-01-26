Titans Hire Former Raiders GM
The Tennessee Titans are changing things up with a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, and now they are building a staff to work in tandem with him to get the job done.
"The Titans are finalizing a deal to make ex-Raiders GM Dave Ziegler their assistant GM, per sources. Ziegler spent last year with the Saints," Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer tweeted.
Ziegler, 47, started his NFL executive career in 2010 with the Denver Broncos, but moved to the New England Patriots in 2013, where he was part of a front office that won three Super Bowls together.
Ziegler left the Patriots in 2021 to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. However, he didn't produce strong results and was fired in the middle of the 2023 season.
Ziegler was an advisor for the Saints this past season, but now he has a new official home with the Titans, where he will serve as an assistant general manager to Borgonzi.
Together, Borgonzi and Ziegler will help rebuild the Titans in order to get them back to the top of the heap in the hierarchy of the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!