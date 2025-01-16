Titans Urged to Make Daring NFL Draft Decision
The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, meaning they have a wide variety of options at their disposal.
They can take a quarterback. They can take an edge rusher. They can trade the pick.
Basically, the ball is in the Titans' court, and they are under an immense amount of pressure as they prepare to make this franchise-altering decision.
John Glennon of The Nashville Post ran through some potential scenarios for Tennessee, and while he seems to think selecting a quarterback would be a good idea, he also thinks that the Titans may be better off trading down.
"The Titans finished the recently concluded regular season 26th in overall offense, 26th in passing offense, 27th in points scored, 26th in run defense and 30th in points allowed," Glennon wrote. "In other words, this team needs to improve at multiple positions. What better way to fill many voids than with multiple draft selections?"
While trading back for multiple picks would certainly help better fill out the roster, Tennessee would also be taking a massive risk here.
What if the Titans skip out on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders and one of those two quarterbacks ends up being a superstar?
Tennessee desperately needs to fix its situation under center, and while the Titans can attempt to find a solution in the later rounds, that's always a risky proposition. Heck, just look at Will Levis, who was a second-round choice.
The safest route to a proper rebuild for Tennessee would simply be taking its desired signal-caller at No. 1 and then just trying to patch holes as best as it can for the remainder of the draft.
Bypassing the opportunity to select a franchise quarterback when you have the No. 1 overall pick in your hands could be disastrous.
