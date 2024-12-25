Titans Linked to Sleeper Iowa State WR
Heading into the NFL offseason, the top question surrounding the Tennessee Titans will be about what they're going to do at the quarterback position.
Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are clearly not clear-cut options long-term.
Outside of that question, the Titans will also need to figure out how to add more weapons for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being. Pursuing another quality wide reciever should be something that they try to do.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, there are ways for Tennessee to address both of those issues. Taking a look at wide receivers in the third or fourth round would make a lot of sense.
With that in mind, Justin Melo of Titan Sized has suggested a sleeper wide receiver out of Iowa State. In his recent five-round mock draft, Melo had the Titans taking Jayden Higgins in the fourth round.
"Are the Titans going to reunite Tee Higgins with Brian Callahan? Callahan's offense will need an offseason addition to play "X" receiver next season. If Higgins proves to be too expensive, drafting a big-bodied weapon like Jayden Higgins offers an alternative route. Higgins does an outstanding job high-pointing the football at the catch point," Melo wrote.
Higgins has put together an impressive 2024 season with the Cyclones. He has caught 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Higgins would bring great size to the Tennessee wide receiver room. His size would make him a lethal threat, especially in red zone situations.
Throughout his entire college career, Higgins has racked up 227 receptions for 3,317 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has proven himself to be a more than capable playmaker.
Taking a flier on him in the fourth round would be a very wise investment. He may not pan out, but if he reaches his full potential he could end up developing into a starter.
He may be a sleeper and wouldn't be a "flashy" addition, but Higgins has all of the makings of being a draft steal for a team like the Titans who could use a little more help at the position.
