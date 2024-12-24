Titans Linked to Future Hall of Fame QB Again
The Tennessee Titans are going to need a new quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason.
It has become clear that Will Levis is not, at least right now, a franchise NFL quarterback. Mason Rudolph clearly isn't a guy that the Titans would want to head into the 2025 season with under center.
With that being said, Tennessee will need to get busy this offseason. They have to figure out how to upgrade the quarterback position and they might need to get creative.
One avenue for the Titans could be to target a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Another option could be pursuing a trade for one or signing one in free agency.
There is a strong chance that Tennessee could consider a bridge quarterback. Bringing in a veteran win-now option and keeping Levis to learn behind them from the sideline could be the best course of action.
If that is the direction that they choose to go, there would be quite a few options to take a look at.
Justin Melo of Titan Sized has suggested that future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford could be a long shot option. He may not end up being available, but if he does end up being a real option the Titans should strongly consider him.
"Callahan spent two seasons as Stafford's quarterbacks coach (2016-17) with the Detroit Lions. After enduring the Levis experiment, Callahan would appreciate Stafford's ability to execute his offense. His availability is considered a long-shot, but you never know when a franchise will decide to move on from an aging QB," Melo wrote.
Stafford would be an elite bridge option. He may be 36 years old, but he's still more than capable of playing a couple more years at a high level.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Stafford has played in 15 games, completing 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,573 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Simply adding Stafford and bringing in a few other pieces throughout the offseason to plug up some roster holes could make Tennessee a sleeper team in the AFC. His skill-set and leadership would take the offense to the next level.
Again, this is a very unlikely long shot option. However, there is a chance that the Los Angeles Rams could be open to trading him or could opt to save some money.
It may not be likely, but it's one option to keep an eye on.
