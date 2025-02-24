Titans Linked to Texas WR Ahead of NFL Combine
With the NFL Combine on the horizon, the Tennessee Titans will soon get a look at this year's incoming class of young prospects, taking note of who could be the best fits on the board and potential selections come April's draft.
Yet, the Titans have seemingly done their homework ahead of their week in Indianapolis and could have a player to take special notice of at the wide receiver position amid their approaching combine drills.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, Texas receiver Matthew Golden has emerged as one of a handful of prospects the Titans will have their eyes on at the combine, specifically at the top of round two.
"Golden could solidify himself as the perfect option at the top of the second round if Tennessee waits to grab a playmaking pass catcher and he slips to Day 2 of the draft," Davenport said. "Route running is one of Golden's strengths, so he should impress during on-field workouts. Watch how Golden's short-area quickness is on display as he smoothly gets in and out of his breaks during the route-running portion of the combine. His return abilities also make him an intriguing prospect."
Golden was a strong component of the Texas passing attack this past season, logging 58 catches, 987 yards, and nine touchdowns in his 16 games on the field.
For the Titans, Golden could enter as an impact playmaker on the offensive side of the ball pretty quickly, possessing a 6-foot, 195-pound size, and strong technical abilities, he could fill a position of need for Tennessee while factoring in as a noteworthy target for whoever starts under center in 2025.
The Titans did have a worthwhile pass catcher in the lineup last season thanks to the services of Calvin Ridley, but for an offense that is desperate for steps forward, providing Tennessee's top wideout a nice supporting cast could be a good way of doing so –– further adding to the appeal of a potential addition of Golden.
Expect the Titans brass to do their research up and down the board at the combine this week in their efforts to get this new regime off on the right foot.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!