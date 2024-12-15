All Titans

Will Levis Benched in Titans Loss vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans are facing quarterback controversy amidst another loss.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) waits to enter the field before the Titans play the Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) waits to enter the field before the Titans play the Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are disappointed after a 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 inside Nissan Stadium.

The Titans came into the game hot, pulling out a 14-7 lead in the first half, but then disaster began to strike.

A pair of Will Levis interceptions to end the first half after Tony Pollard fumbled led to 17 unanswered points from the Bengals to go into halftime with a 10-point lead.

The Titans hoped to come out of the second half with a new tune, but a Levis pick-six thrown to Bengals defensive back Geno Stone crushed any hope Tennessee had of getting back in the game.

Levis was benched in favor of backup Mason Rudolph in the third quarter, but it was too little too late for the Titans. They managed to score two touchdowns in garbage time, but it led to the same losing result.

Levis completed 8 of 12 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, which was the root behind the Titans loss.

On the contrary, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went 26 of 37 for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Chase Brown caught one of those touchdowns and ran for 97 yards and a score of his own on the ground.

The Titans are back in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Home/News