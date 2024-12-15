Will Levis Benched in Titans Loss vs. Bengals
The Tennessee Titans are disappointed after a 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 inside Nissan Stadium.
The Titans came into the game hot, pulling out a 14-7 lead in the first half, but then disaster began to strike.
A pair of Will Levis interceptions to end the first half after Tony Pollard fumbled led to 17 unanswered points from the Bengals to go into halftime with a 10-point lead.
The Titans hoped to come out of the second half with a new tune, but a Levis pick-six thrown to Bengals defensive back Geno Stone crushed any hope Tennessee had of getting back in the game.
Levis was benched in favor of backup Mason Rudolph in the third quarter, but it was too little too late for the Titans. They managed to score two touchdowns in garbage time, but it led to the same losing result.
Levis completed 8 of 12 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, which was the root behind the Titans loss.
On the contrary, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went 26 of 37 for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Chase Brown caught one of those touchdowns and ran for 97 yards and a score of his own on the ground.
The Titans are back in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.
