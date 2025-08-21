Cam Ward Addresses Comfort Level With Titans
Ever since the Tennessee Titans made Cam Ward the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectation has been that he'll be their starting quarterback this year. He's made an impression in camp and has played solid ball in the preseason, despite what the stat sheet from the Falcons game might say.
One of the hardest parts of transitioning to the NFL from college as a quarterback is learning the playbook and the nuances of the offense. NFL offenses are typically much more complex than college offenses, and the quarterback is responsible for learning all new terminology, blocking assignments and pre-snap adjustments.
Despite all that's been thrown at him, Ward told the media on Wednesday that he feels very comfortable in the offense. He's looking forward to repping each play more, but feels he's ready to command the Titans' offense when the team heads to Denver for week one of the regular season.
"I think I understand everything in the offense," Ward said. "I think it's more of repping every play more. That's why I'm excited to get into the game planning, because now I'm repping every play that we're going to run in the game even more. I think when game time comes, I'll be dialed into everything. The scheme, protection, route adjustments, certain things post-snap that I need to look at."
An important part of helping a rookie quarterback transition to the NFL is making him feel comfortable, and that's exactly what Head Coach Brian Callahan and offensive coordinator Nick Holz have done. Each week before the Titans' two preseason games, they've sat down with Ward to ask for his input on the game plan to make sure he feels confident heading into the game.
"Since we started the first preseason game, [the coaching staff] always took my input and gave me feedback. Us three, we all just want to be in the best situation and make sure we're all successful."
With the start of the regular season just around the corner, it's encouraging to hear how comfortable Ward feels with the Titans' offense. Transitioning to an NFL playbook is a lot for a rookie to handle, but if Ward's words are true, he's ready to lead this franchise into a new era.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!