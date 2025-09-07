Titans CB Wants to Be Tone Setter in Return
The Tennessee Titans finally get L'Jarius Sneed back, and he's ready to step onto the field and make an immediate impact. One he's been brought here to make.
"I trusted the process, and I think I'm ready," Sneed said after the team's practice, just two days prior to their upcoming trip to Denver. "... headed in the right direction on where I need to be."
While he's currently listed as questionable on the Titans' official injury report with his looming knee issue, Sneed wants to be a tone-setter for his team regardless. "I want to be a big tone-setter, that's who I am," he said. "I want to set the tone." The former Chief-turned-Titan, despite his tenacious attitude towards controlling the energy, also emphasized consistency and comfortability in the game that he plays, continuing, "But I'm not going to go in and get out of my norm, I just want to do what I do..."
"Play football."
Despite having only played in five games during the Titans 2024 season before being placed on injured reserve, Sneed still managed to make a relative splash in the team's secondary. In that early portion of the campaign, he tallied 23 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Safe to say, his impending return is a promising sign for a weary Tennessee defense.
Plus, having had nearly a year since his surgery last November has given the corner significant time to build towards a comeback that, now, is almost here. Starting opposite Sneed is Jarvis Brownlee Jr., a second-year corner with plenty of upside, on a defense that looks to come into the 2025 season with (mostly) fresh legs.
Not to mention the roster's general overhaul with the ushering in of rookie quarterback, and overall first pick, Cam Ward. Much has been said about the Titans' expectations headed into the new year, but the excitement surrounding Nissan Stadium and beyong is hard to deny. Fanbases love to buy into young athletes, and a personality and player like Ward makes the perfect candidate.
But it's often the veterans - older, cornerstone players - that piece a team together down the stretch. Someone like Sneed taking the reins as a leader and "tone-setter" is huge for the Titans, who will face down a similarly rising opponent in the Denver Broncos on Sunday. You can tune into the season opener at 3:05 p.m. CT.
