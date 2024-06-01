Titans New OL Making Immediate Impact
NASHVILLE — For as much hype as has surrounded the signings of Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Tony Pollard for the Tennessee Titans, perhaps the most critical move this offseason by general manager Ran Carthon was signing center Lloyd Cushenberry.
If the Titans' revamped offense, led by first-year coach Brian Callahan, performs well, Boyd, Pollard, and Ridley will score touchdowns, with second-year quarterback Will Levis distributing the ball. Skill players get the most camera time and acclaim from fans. However, as much as football changes, the game starts and ends in the trenches.
Of course, Levis won't be able to work his magic if he can't get the ball from the center or if pass rushers are in his lap. This is where Cushenberry's role becomes crucial. As the center, he is responsible for initiating each play, ensuring a smooth ball transfer, and providing a solid line of defense against the opposing team's pass rushers. Cushenberry's performance in these areas directly affects the team's offensive strategy and overall success.
"It's been pretty cool," Cushenberry told reporters after the OTA session. "Like I said, when I first got here, I just wanted to come in and lead by example. I've never been a big talker or rah-rah motivational guy. My mindset coming in was showing these guys what type of worker I am and what kind of mindset I have every day. The biggest thing is just being the same guy every day, not too high, not too low."
Callahan appreciates what Cushenberry brings to the table.
I've always believed in the firmness of the interior of the pocket," Callahan said after Wednesday's OTA at the team facility." Strong players tend to keep it that way. So there's a place for the quarterback to move and to run and to step up when needed. So that's the first part in pass pro is a huge benefit. These guys inside on the other side of defense keep getting bigger and better and stronger and faster every year, it feels like. You want people that can match that, and Lloyd can do all those things."
Cushenberry was interested in signing with the Titans because he had the opportunity to work with Callahan's father, also known as "Big Coach" Bill Callahan, the new offensive line coach for the Titans. The elder Callahan is widely respected in football for his expertise in teaching offensive line play.
“He’s been teaching us so much, just about the history of the game, the history of these plays," Cushenberry said. "He recalled a few plays from 2009 when he was with the Jets when Brett Favre got hurt because something didn’t happen upfront. Along with that, just the detail. It’s been great."
