Titans 'Long-Term Investment' Moving Faster Than Expected
The Tennessee Titans rookie class is headlined by Cam Ward, but another first-year pro is also making strides.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze made note of second-round linebacker Femi Oladejo's first couple of weeks in training camp and praised the former UCLA Bruin for his progress.
"I’ve maintained very cautious, patient expectations for 2nd Round rookie Femi Oladejo this year. And I’ve been preaching that others should do the same, so as to not be disappointed by the prospect I view as a great 2-3 year investment. He’s had very little time-on-task at EDGE, transitioning to his natural position just 10 games before finishing his college career. And at times early in this process, he’s looked like he doesn’t have a ton of confidence or diversity in his move set. Every good EDGE has to attack with a plan," Freeze wrote.
"But on the whole, now that that pads have come on, he’s acquitted himself better than I expected at this point. There’s a small glimmer of hope for him to become a rookie impact in a way I wasn’t expecting before. How he continues to progress the rest of this month will determine if that glimmer grows, or is quickly snuffed out. I’m still very wary of buying in just yet… but he’s making me think about it."
Oladejo has a great opportunity in his hands with the Titans. The team doesn't have a ton of pass rush depth, so Oladejo could see a lot of snaps in his rookie season.
Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones are expected to start for the Titans and play the most, but Oladejo shouldn't be far behind, at least at the beginning of the season.
The Titans added Oladejo in the draft thinking he would be one of the team's top pass rushers for a long time, but that could start a bit sooner than expected.
Oladejo and the Titans are getting ready for their preseason opener as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!