Titans Look to End Historic Drought

There's no excuse for not winning games at home, something the Tennessee Titans have struggled to do under their second-year head coach.

It's been close to a year since the Tennessee Titans have last won at home. November 3, 2024 marks the last time. That game saw the Titans defeat the New England Patriots in overtime, 20-17. Despite having five home games since then, it's been 317 days since the last time the Titans won at Nissan Stadium.

With a new stadium being built, one can only wonder how long it'll take the team to win on their new field. While most of their losses at home are competitive, there are a few dreadful ones. On December 8, 2024, HC Brian Callahan suffered an inexcusable 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since their win over the Patriots, Tennessee has been outscored 126-79. On average, they lose by 9.4 points per game at home.

The 2-0 Indianapolis Colts are coming to town this weekend. It's another early kickoff as the Titans don't have a single primetime game this season. All but four of the rest of their games take place in that same early 1:00 p.m. time slot. After winning just three games last season, the NFL knew better than to give the Titans a primetime game, specifically at home.

Many fans have pointed out a sharp decrease in the stadium's atmosphere. While this version of Nissan Stadium is on its last leg, that shouldn't take away from the overall experience. If Titans fans aren't enjoying themselves at the game, they have no incentive to head to the stadium.

"And then they wonder why nobody goes to the game. We had Vrabel and Amy let them go for what exactly? Pathetic organization," one Titans fan wrote. Another added, "That explains a lot around why the stadium experience has changed so much."

"In all fairness, they didn't play for 6 months," one fan said.

Keep in mind, this number excludes their 23-13 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 22. Tennessee had just one home preseason game and they managed to come out on top.

Tennessee has three more home games before this disastrous stretch reaches a full calendar year. It begins in Week 3 with the Colts before Tennessee finds itself on the road for three straight games. They'll return home on October 19 against the Patriots. Should they fall to New England, their last opportunity presents itself on November 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

