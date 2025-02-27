Titans Looking For One Trait in QB
The Tennessee Titans could be looking to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, and if they take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, it will be because the team feels one of them can win a Super Bowl for the franchise someday.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan explained what is needed for that to happen someday.
"Being able to perform under pressure," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"That's what ultimately, for a teammate, that's what you are hoping for, a guy who can go get the job done when it has to be done. … If you're a great leader as a football player, but you don't perform when it matters, it's hard to connect. You need guys who can perform and can do their job when it is really challenging and everyone knows they have to be great. Those are the things that separate players in this league. So ultimately, if you're looking for a characteristic, performance under pressure I think is probably up there."
Both Sanders and Ward have shown this to an extent throughout their collegiate careers.
Sanders had a few come-from-behind wins during his time at Colorado, proving that he has a clutch gene. Miami started 9-0 with Ward under center this season.
However, Sanders has also shown a tendency to turn the ball over in inopportune times. Ward lost three of his last four games at Miami, killing any chance of going to the College Football Playoff.
That could raise some red flags for the Titans, but interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine this week could give the team a better insight in how they evaluate both Sanders and Ward, which will officially set their direction for free agency and the draft.
