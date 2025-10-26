Titans Lose Another Pass Rusher to Injury
The Tennessee Titans are a team that has been decimated by injuries throughout the season.
That pattern has continued in the team's Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Outside linebacker Ali Gaye is out with a knee injury, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Gaye Out With Knee Injury
Gaye made his 2025 debut with the Titans last week, playing 16 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams in the team's 31-13 loss against the New England Patriots. He played briefly for the Titans in the game against the Colts before exiting with his injury.
Gaye was brought onto the active roster earlier this month as a result of an injury to rookie pass rusher Femi Oladejo. The second-round pick was placed on injured reserve with a broken leg.
In addition, the Titans are dealing with an injury for linebacker Arden Key, who is missing his third consecutive game of the season with a quad injury. Having Key out on top of Gaye and Oladejo forces the Titans to dig at the bottom of the barrel for depth at the position.
The Titans have Jihad Ward, Dre'Mont Jones and Jaylen Harrell getting playing time, but that's all they have. The team has just been decimated at the pass rusher spot throughout the season and it's a big reason why the Titans have won just one game so far this year.
It's hard for the Titans to develop a team around a No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward without any depth. The Titans are rebuilding, but it will only go so far with a team that isn't healthy.
In addition to the deteriorating pass rush, the Titans are without defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, both of whom play an important role on each side of the football. Not having them in the game also makes things incredibly difficult for the Titans, especially when they are playing the best team in the NFL.
Shortly after Gaye's injury was announced, the Titans surrendered an 80-yard rushing touchdown to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to add to its deficit. The Titans are trailing 24-7 and it continues to look even bleaker when you add the injuries on top of the insulting performance.
The Titans won't be able to dig themselves out of this incredibly large crater until they get healthy. Then, the ship has a chance to be turned around.
