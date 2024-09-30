Titans Lose Another DT to Injury vs. Dolphins
The Tennessee Titans defensive line is already hurt going into their game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and they continue to get bit by the injury bug.
Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn suffered a knee injury on the team's first defensive possession just three plays into the game. Team reporter Jim Wyatt says that Coburn is questionable to return.
Coburn, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was cut midway through his first season in the league. Coburn bounced around with the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs on their practice squads before joining the Titans back in December of last year.
Coburn played in the final four games of the season last year and has appeared in all four games for the team so far this season. Not having Coburn is a big loss, especially considering the fact that the team is also without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is sitting out of today's game with an elbow injury he suffered last week against the Green Bay Packers.
If Coburn were to remain on the sidelines, rookie second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat, defensive ends Sebastian Joseph-Day and James Lynch would all take some of the load off. Abdullah Anderson, who was elevated from the practice squad for tonight's game, would also be available.
The Titans started the game off with the ball, but they were stopped in the middle of the field after quarterback Will Levis threw his sixth interception of the season to pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. The Dolphins responded with a turnover of their own when star wide receiver Tyreek Hill failed to catch a backwards pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is making his Dolphins debut and starting tonight after Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson suffered injuries earlier in the season.
