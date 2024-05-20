Titans LB Named Cap Casualty
The Tennessee Titans have some decisions to make with the roster in the next few months, and one of the linebackers they signed a year ago may not be with the team much longer.
Bleacher Report suggests that the Titans could look at cutting linebacker Luke Gifford, who is in the final season of a two-year, $4 million contract.
"A much simpler way to create much less cash on the books would be to release Luke Gifford. They would stand to create $1.9 million in space for releasing a player who only played eight percent of the defensive snaps and missed six games with injury last season," Bleacher Report writes.
Gifford, who turns 29 in August, recorded just six tackles last season, but made most of his impact on special teams. Gifford has made most of his money in the NFL through his work on special teams, but his impact could be filled by a younger player, potentially seventh-round rookie James Williams, who can play both linebacker and safety.
Gifford can provide veteran experience to a young roster, and sometimes those players are needed, especially when there is a coaching change to get the team acclimated.
The Titans wouldn't save a ton from cutting Gifford, but it does give them a little relief, and considering how much they spent this offseason, any savings would help.
