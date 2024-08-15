Titans QB Could Be Traded Before Season
After the Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, they took quarterback Will Levis out of Kentucky in the second round of the 2023 draft.
Willis has yet to experience significant playing time in the NFL and with the Titans seemingly building around Levis, it might be time for Willis to get a fresh start.
The former third-round pick is still listed as the QB3 on the Titans depth chart and his first preseason game didn't show much to be excited about. Passing for 37 yards on five attempts and running for an extra 42, Willis was only able to lead the offense to three points in his four series of action.
Which is why Bleacher Report listed Willis as the one player the Titans should have on the trade block this upcoming season.
“Willis has struggled with consistency and decision-making during his limited time on the field, raising questions about his readiness to take on a starting role in the NFL,” Bleacher Report writes. “Although he possesses immense physical tools headlined by dynamic arm talent and dual-threat ability to make plays with his legs, GM Ran Carthon could feel that Willis' development is better suited in a different environment where he could have a much clearer path to playing time.
While the Titans may not get a huge return for Willis, it will put a lot of questions to rest for the team. Without Willis, there won't be a young quarterback who was once a projected first-round pick behind Levis for fans and media to encourage a mid-season quarterback switch. Which could potentially not be worth the headache for a current QB3.
The San Francisco 49ers made a move similar to Willis’s situation where quarterback Trey Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.
