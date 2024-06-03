Titans QB Named Trade Candidate
The Tennessee Titans have a crowded quarterback room with Will Levis, Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis, all of whom have joined the team in the last three years.
Rudolph signed on this year in free agency, while the Titans drafted Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, leaving Willis as the longest-tenured signal-caller and the most likely to be the odd man out.
That's why Bleacher Report says that the Titans should consider trading Willis.
"Frankly, Willis deserves at least some glimmer of an opportunity—and that isn't coming in Tennessee. In a league where quarterbacks are king, his talent alone is worth another roll of the dice," Bleacher Report writes. "And a draft pick is more valuable to the Titans than gluing Willis to the bench or relegating him to the practice squad."
Willis was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the experiment virtually ended when new Titans general manager Ran Carthon drafted Levis last year. Willis could have been Levis's backup this season, but the addition of Rudolph has decreased those chances significantly.
Willis has a strong arm and a lot of talent, but the opportunity simply is no longer there with the Titans.
It's hard to find out where he could catch on outside of Tennessee considering six teams just drafted a quarterback in the top 12 picks in April, but sometimes a fresh start and a change of scenery is exactly what players need in order to succeed.
